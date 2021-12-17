Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 108 new cases, 156 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 108 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 79 and the number of probable cases rising by 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 156 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 790 (1344 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Friday (up from 99 on Thursday).
Deaths: 1,502 (30 announced this week, 74 announced this month)
Total doses administered: 602,870
First vaccine doses given: 258,216
Second vaccine doses given: 229,795
Booster doses given: 83,767
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,041
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,221
People are also reading…
Janssen doses given: 21,727
Janssen boosters given: 1,103
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 211 per day. That number is down 254 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,344. That number is down 969 from a month ago.