Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 108 new cases, 156 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 108 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 79 and the number of probable cases rising by 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 156 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 790 (1344 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Friday (up from 99 on Thursday).

Deaths: 1,502 (30 announced this week, 74 announced this month)

Total doses administered: 602,870

First vaccine doses given: 258,216

Second vaccine doses given: 229,795

Booster doses given: 83,767

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,041

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,221

Janssen doses given: 21,727

Janssen boosters given: 1,103

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 211 per day. That number is down 254 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,344. That number is down 969 from a month ago.