Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 11 new cases, 24 new recoveries

There are now 777 cases — 584 confirmed and 193 probable — and 528 recoveries — 388 confirmed and 140 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 10 deaths.

More than 500 new tests have been conducted between the Wyoming Health Department's Monday and Tuesday updates.

Just under two-thirds of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 68 percent when factoring in probable figures.

Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases.

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.