Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 11 new cases; state total at 415

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 11 on Thursday.

Six new cases were reported in Fremont County and two more were identified in Laramie County. Teton, Campbell and Sweetwater counties each had one new case.

Another four new probable cases were also reported, as were two probable recoveries.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered "when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared," according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 559 cases — 415 confirmed and 144 probable — and 373 recoveries — 269 confirmed and 104 probable — recorded in the state, as well as seven deaths

Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases. Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell has called the data "falsely low."