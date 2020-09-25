Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 115 new cases, 86 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 115 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 97 and the number of probable cases rising by 18, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (16), Big Horn (three), Campbell (15), Converse, Crook (two), Fremont (seven), Goshen (two), Laramie (four), Lincoln (three), Natrona (18), Park (eight), Platte, Sheridan, Sublette (three), Sweetwater (three), Teton (three), Washakie and Weston (six) counties.
Eighty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 74 confirmed and 12 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 764 (920 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (up three from Thursday)
Deaths: 50 (one this week, 13 this month)
Total cases: 5,420 (4,585 confirmed, 835 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,450 (3,771 confirmed, 679 probable)
Total tests: 155,082 (96,991 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 82.3 per day. That number is up 5.8 from a day ago, up 29.7 from a week ago and up 46.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 98.2 per day. That number is up 6.9 from a day ago, up 33.8 from a week ago and up 57.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 764. That number is up 23 from a day ago, up 232 from a week ago and up 219 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 920. That number is up 29 from a day ago, up 266 from a week ago and up 288 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (174), Natrona (126) and Campbell (71) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Platte (50%) and Converse (43.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
