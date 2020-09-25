Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 115 new cases, 86 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 82.3 per day. That number is up 5.8 from a day ago, up 29.7 from a week ago and up 46.4 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 98.2 per day. That number is up 6.9 from a day ago, up 33.8 from a week ago and up 57.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 764. That number is up 23 from a day ago, up 232 from a week ago and up 219 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 920. That number is up 29 from a day ago, up 266 from a week ago and up 288 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (174), Natrona (126) and Campbell (71) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Niobrara (50%), Platte (50%) and Converse (43.8%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.