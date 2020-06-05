Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 12 new cases, 20 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 12 on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. No new probable cases were announced.

Thirteen new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as were seven new probable recoveries.

The newly confirmed cases are in Albany, Fremont (two), Natrona (three) and Uinta (six) counties. A Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson said one of the new Uinta County cases comes from a Wyoming State Hospital employee who had just been hired and did not have any contact with patients.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 933 cases — 721 confirmed and 212 probable — and 755 recoveries — 575 confirmed and 180 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 15 deaths.