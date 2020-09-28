Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 121 new cases, 94 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 121 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 117 and the number of probable cases rising by four, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (29), Big Horn (two), Campbell (13), Converse (four), Crook, Fremont (eight), Goshen (three), Laramie (nine), Lincoln (10), Natrona (14), Park (two), Platte (two), Sheridan (five), Sublette (five), Teton (nine) and Uinta (two) counties. The department subtracted on confirmed case from Sweetwater County's total.
For the first time, Wyoming has recorded more than 1,000 total coronavirus cases in a 10-day span (1,007 cases between Sept. 19-28).
The state set new high marks for confirmed active cases (937) and total active cases (1,091) on Monday. Wyoming’s 10-day averages for confirmed cases (88.8) and total cases (100.7) are also at all-time highs.
Ninety-four new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 84 confirmed and 10 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 937 (1,091 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (not yet updated since Friday)
Deaths: 50 (none this week, 13 this month)
Total cases: 5,754 (4,897 confirmed, 857 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,613 (3,908 confirmed, 705 probable)
Total tests: 159,210 (99,259 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 88.8 per day. That number is up 4.4 from a day ago, up 30.4 from a week ago and up 54.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 100.7 per day. That number is up 2.6 from a day ago, up 32.7 from a week ago and up 60.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 937. That number is up 31 from a day ago, up 331 from a week ago and up 386 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,091. That number is up 27 from a day ago, up 368 from a week ago and up 451 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (190), Natrona (122) and Campbell (79) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Platte (43.5%) and Albany (40.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (17th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (tied for second fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 465 (83)
- Big Horn: 54 (6)
- Campbell: 282 (36)
- Carbon: 197 (31)
- Converse: 86 (36)
- Crook: 39 (7)
- Fremont: 644 (82)
- Goshen: 89 (12)
- Hot Springs: 33 (5)
- Johnson: 27 (9)
- Laramie: 535 (169)
- Lincoln: 155 (32)
- Natrona: 481 (96)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 219 (19)
- Platte: 23 (7)
- Sheridan: 222 (70)
- Sublette: 80 (20)
- Sweetwater: 315 (19)
- Teton: 527 (33)
- Uinta: 288 (66)
- Washakie: 106 (9)
- Weston: 28 (8)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
