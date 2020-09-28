Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 121 new cases, 94 new recoveries

Total cases: 5,754 (4,897 confirmed, 857 probable)

Total recoveries: 4,613 (3,908 confirmed, 705 probable)

Total tests: 159,210 (99,259 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 88.8 per day. That number is up 4.4 from a day ago, up 30.4 from a week ago and up 54.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 100.7 per day. That number is up 2.6 from a day ago, up 32.7 from a week ago and up 60.7 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 937. That number is up 31 from a day ago, up 331 from a week ago and up 386 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,091. That number is up 27 from a day ago, up 368 from a week ago and up 451 from a month ago.