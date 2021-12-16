Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 124 new cases, 91 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 125 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 98 and the number of probable cases rising by 26, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 91 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 868 (1428 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 106 as of Wednesday (down from 108 on Tuesday, no update Thursday).
Deaths: 1,502 (30 announced this week, 74 announced this month)
Total doses administered: 599,355
First vaccine doses given: 257,619
Second vaccine doses given: 229,146
Booster doses given: 81,902
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,937
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,041
Janssen doses given: 21,656
Janssen boosters given: 1,054
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 219 per day. That number is down 95 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,428. That number is down 966 from a month ago.