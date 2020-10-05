Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 125 new cases, 112 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 125 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 114 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (22), Big Horn (three), Campbell (12), Carbon (three), Converse (four), Fremont (10), Goshen (three), Laramie (11), Lincoln (four), Natrona (six), Niobrara, Park (three), Platte (two), Sheridan (eight), Sublette, Sweetwater (three), Teton (nine), Uinta (five), Washakie (two) and Weston (two) counties.
One hundred twelve new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 106 confirmed and six probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,123 (1,304 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 36 (up four from Friday)
Deaths: 53 (none this week, three this month)
Total cases: 6,629 (5,660 confirmed, 969 probable)
Total recoveries: 5,272 (4,484 confirmed, 788 probable)
Total tests: 175,670 (105,193 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 107.5 per day. That number is up 1.7 from a day ago, up 18.7 from a week ago and up 82.4 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 120.9 per day. That number is up one from a day ago, up 20.2 from a week ago and up 88.7 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,123. That number is up eight from a day ago, up 186 from a week ago and up 675 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,304. That number is up 13 from a day ago, up 213 from a week ago and up 766 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (190), Natrona (159) and Campbell (101) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Platte (50%) and Lincoln (39.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (13th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (10th fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 619 (101)
Big Horn: 68 (11)
Campbell: 354 (36)
Carbon: 210 (33)
Converse: 114 (45)
Crook: 42 (7)
Fremont: 712 (91)
Goshen: 102 (15)
Hot Springs: 33 (5)
Johnson: 31 (13)
Laramie: 598 (186)
Lincoln: 197 (36)
Natrona: 570 (104)
Niobrara: 3 (2)
Park: 249 (19)
Platte: 35 (12)
Sheridan: 254 (81)
Sublette: 94 (29)
Sweetwater: 343 (20)
Teton: 592 (33)
Uinta: 295 (70)
Washakie: 112 (9)
Weston: 33 (11)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Fremont: 14
Washakie: 6
Laramie: 4
Natrona: 4
Sheridan: 4
Big Horn: 2
Carbon: 2
Park: 2
Goshen: 2
Sweetwater: 2
Uinta: 2
Campbell: 1
Johnson: 1
Lincoln: 1
Platte: 1
Sublette: 1
Teton: 1
Definitions
Probable cases
are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered
“when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries
are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
