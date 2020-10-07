Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 129 new cases, 86 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 129 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 115 and the number of probable cases rising by 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (11), Big Horn, Campbell (13), Carbon (two), Converse (three), Crook, Fremont (17), Goshen, Hot Springs (two), Johnson (two), Laramie (20), Lincoln (four), Natrona (eight), Park (12), Platte (two), Sheridan (four), Sublette, Sweetwater (seven), Teton (four) and Weston counties. The department subtracted a confirmed case from Washakie County’s total.
Eighty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 75 confirmed and 11 probable.
Forty-seven coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Wyoming, the most since the pandemic began.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,128 (1,342 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 47 (up three from Tuesday)
Deaths: 53 (none this week, three this month)
Total cases: 6,899 (5,866 confirmed, 1,033 probable)
Total recoveries: 5,504 (4,685 confirmed, 819 probable)
Total tests: 178,824 (106,812 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 108.6 per day. That number is down 4.7 from a day ago, up 16.4 from a week ago and up 85.7 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 126.6 per day. That number is down 3.9 from a day ago, up 18.9 from a week ago and up 99.7 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,128. That number is up 40 from a day ago, up 192 from a week ago and up 636 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,342. That number is up 43 from a day ago, up 273 from a week ago and up 732 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (201), Natrona (118) and Laramie (109) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (44.7%), Converse (33.9%) and Albany (31.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (11th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (ninth fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
