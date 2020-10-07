Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 129 new cases, 86 new recoveries

Total tests: 178,824 (106,812 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 108.6 per day. That number is down 4.7 from a day ago, up 16.4 from a week ago and up 85.7 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 126.6 per day. That number is down 3.9 from a day ago, up 18.9 from a week ago and up 99.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,128. That number is up 40 from a day ago, up 192 from a week ago and up 636 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,342. That number is up 43 from a day ago, up 273 from a week ago and up 732 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (201), Natrona (118) and Laramie (109) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.