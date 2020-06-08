Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 13 additional cases, 16 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 14 on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department lowered the number of probable coronavirus cases by one.

Fifteen new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as was one new probable recovery.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 960 cases — 748 confirmed and 212 probable — and 773 recoveries — 592 confirmed and 181 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 17 deaths.