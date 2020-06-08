Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 13 additional cases, 16 new recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 14 on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department lowered the number of probable coronavirus cases by one.
Fifteen new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as was one new probable recovery.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 960 cases — 748 confirmed and 212 probable — and 773 recoveries — 592 confirmed and 181 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 17 deaths.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming and Hawaii are tied for the second fewest recorded coronavirus deaths of any state — Alaska has the fewest — and Wyoming's death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (164 in 100,000) is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Officials have cautioned that the reported numbers are low because of testing limitations, though the availability of testing has increased.
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 24 (2)
- Big Horn: 7 (1)
- Campbell: 22 (13)
- Carbon: 9 (7)
- Converse: 14 (10)
- Crook: 5
- Fremont: 264 (33)
- Goshen: 4 (1)
- Hot Springs: 9 (3)
- Johnson: 14 (4)
- Laramie: 122 (66)
- Lincoln: 11 (4)
- Natrona: 73 (14)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 2
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 14 (4)
- Sublette: 1 (2)
- Sweetwater: 25 (8)
- Teton: 69 (31)
- Uinta: 22 (3)
- Washakie: 34 (5)
- Weston: 1
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 6
- Washakie: 3
- Laramie: 2
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
Rate of spread
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
National cases
There have been more than 1.9 million cases nationally, with about 110,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
