Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 13 new cases, no recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by seven on Sunday, along with six more probable cases.
All of Sunday’s confirmed cases were from Washakie County, the site of an outbreak at a Worland nursing home. That outbreak has sickened five staff and four residents at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center.
No new coronavirus recoveries were announced Sunday.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 754 cases — 566 confirmed and 188 probable — and 498 recoveries — 362 confirmed and 136 probable — recorded in the state, as well as eight deaths.
About 64 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 66 percent when factoring in probable figures.
Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases.
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. The state’s infection rate (1 in 781) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than 13 percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 14 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. Less than 49 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 33 percent are American Indian, 12.5 percent are Hispanic, 0.9 percent are Asian, and 1.4 percent are black. The racial identities of 8.1 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3 percent of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8 percent white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.7 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3 percent black, 1.1 percent Asian and 2.2 percent two or more races.
In 51 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 12 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to 18.6 percent of the cases. In 11 percent of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 11 percent of cases are pending investigation.
