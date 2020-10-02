Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 131 new cases, 136 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 131 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (29), Big Horn, Campbell (16), Carbon (two), Fremont (seven), Goshen (three), Laramie (16), Lincoln (five), Natrona (10), Park (seven), Platte (three), Sheridan (five), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (three), Teton (six), Uinta (two) and Washakie counties.
136 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced, the second most in a single day: 115 confirmed and 21 probable.
In the last 10 days, Wyoming has recorded more than 20% of its confirmed cases (1,058 of 5,289). The first case was confirmed in Wyoming more than 200 days ago.
The state set a new record for coronavirus hospitalizations Friday with 32.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,012 (1,172 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 32 (up five from Thursday)
Deaths: 53 (three this week, three this month)
Total cases: 6,214 (5,289 confirmed, 925 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,989 (4,224 confirmed, 765 probable)
Total tests: 165,242 (102,353 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 105.8 per day. That number is up 7.7 from a day ago, up 23.5 from a week ago and up 79.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 119.8 per day. That number is up 5.9 from a day ago, up 21.6 from a week ago and up 86.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,012. That number is up four from a day ago, up 248 from a week ago and up 497 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,172. That number is down five from a day ago, up 252 from a week ago and up 551 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (190), Natrona (159) and Campbell (101) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Platte (50%) and Lincoln (39.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (14th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: tied for fewest (tied for third fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (10th fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 523 (99)
- Big Horn: 58 (10)
- Campbell: 322 (35)
- Carbon: 203 (32)
- Converse: 102 (44)
- Crook: 40 (7)
- Fremont: 673 (86)
- Goshen: 97 (13)
- Hot Springs: 33 (5)
- Johnson: 29 (13)
- Laramie: 567 (174)
- Lincoln: 188 (34)
- Natrona: 536 (101)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 240 (19)
- Platte: 30 (11)
- Sheridan: 236 (73)
- Sublette: 93 (28)
- Sweetwater: 326 (19)
- Teton: 564 (33)
- Uinta: 289 (69)
- Washakie: 108 (9)
- Weston: 30 (9)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
