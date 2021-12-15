Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 131 new cases, 98 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 131 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 112 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 98 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 834 (1,400 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 108 as of Tuesday (up from 103 on Monday, no update Wednesday).

Deaths: 1,502 (30 announced this week, 74 announced this month)

Total doses administered: 597,497

First vaccine doses given: 257,388

Second vaccine doses given: 228,829

Booster doses given: 80,871

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,846

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 2,909

Janssen doses given: 21,619

Janssen boosters given: 1,035

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 227.6 per day. That number is down 274 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,400. That number is down 659 from a month ago.