Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 134 new cases, 276 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 182 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 95 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 276 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 961 (1,610 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 111 as of Wednesday (down from 115 Tuesday, not updated since Wednesday).

Deaths: 1,472 (44 announced this week)

Total doses administered: 592,115

First vaccine doses given: 256,834

Second vaccine doses given: 228,128

Booster doses given: 77,773

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,602

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 2,230

Janssen doses given: 21,556

Janssen boosters given: 992

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 312.9 per day. That number is down 189.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,610. That number is down 1,176 from a month ago.