Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 136 new cases, 87 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 136 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 120 and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
For the first time in Wyoming, more than 100 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in consecutive days. Wednesday, 137 were confirmed. There have been just three such days since the pandemic began and all have occurred in the last nine days.
The state set new high marks for confirmed active cases (741) and total active cases (891) on Thursday. Wyoming's 10-day averages for confirmed cases (76.5) and total cases (91.3) are also at all-time highs.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (31), Campbell (nine), Carbon, Converse (three), Fremont (five), Goshen (two), Laramie (seven), Lincoln (six), Natrona (22), Niobrara, Park (four), Platte (two), Sheridan (five), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (two), Teton (12), Uinta (three) and Weston (two) counties.
Eighty-seven new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 75 confirmed and 12 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 741 (891 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 19 (down two from Wednesday)
Deaths: 50 (one this week, 13 this month)
Total cases: 5,305 (4,488 confirmed, 817 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,364 (3,697 confirmed, 667 probable)
Total tests: 152,846 (95,823 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 76.5 per day. That number is up 7.6 from a day ago, up 25.4 from a week ago and up 39.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 91.3 per day. That number is up nine from a day ago, up 29.3 from a week ago and up 49.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 741. That number is up 45 from a day ago, up 248 from a week ago and up 184 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 891. That number is up 65 from a day ago, up 288 from a week ago and up 252 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (198), Natrona (122) and Sheridan (67) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (63.2%), Converse (51.9%) and Albany (51.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (20th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (12th fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 384 (77)
- Big Horn: 46 (6)
- Campbell: 246 (33)
- Carbon: 192 (30)
- Converse: 79 (33)
- Crook: 32 (6)
- Fremont: 612 (80)
- Goshen: 73 (10)
- Hot Springs: 32 (5)
- Johnson: 24 (9)
- Laramie: 508 (164)
- Lincoln: 135 (31)
- Natrona: 421 (86)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 200 (18)
- Platte: 19 (6)
- Sheridan: 199 (71)
- Sublette: 70 (20)
- Sweetwater: 310 (18)
- Teton: 496 (33)
- Uinta: 283 (64)
- Washakie: 104 (9)
- Weston: 21 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
