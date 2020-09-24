Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 136 new cases, 87 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 136 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 120 and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

For the first time in Wyoming, more than 100 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in consecutive days. Wednesday, 137 were confirmed. There have been just three such days since the pandemic began and all have occurred in the last nine days.

The state set new high marks for confirmed active cases (741) and total active cases (891) on Thursday. Wyoming's 10-day averages for confirmed cases (76.5) and total cases (91.3) are also at all-time highs.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (31), Campbell (nine), Carbon, Converse (three), Fremont (five), Goshen (two), Laramie (seven), Lincoln (six), Natrona (22), Niobrara, Park (four), Platte (two), Sheridan (five), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (two), Teton (12), Uinta (three) and Weston (two) counties.

Eighty-seven new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 75 confirmed and 12 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 741 (891 including probable cases)