Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 14 new cases, 9 new recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 11 on Friday, along with three more probable cases.
There were four new confirmed cases Friday in both Laramie and Fremont counties. Lincoln County had two new confirmations and Natrona County had one, which the county announced earlier in the day. The Wyoming Department of Health also announced a confirmed Sweetwater County case that was announced Thursday by the county but not by the state. (The Star-Tribune already included this case in its Thursday count.)
The new probable cases were in Fremont (2) and Carbon (1) counties.
Eight new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, alongside one probable recovery.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Between the state’s updates Thursday and Friday, 283 additional tests were conducted.
There are now 716 cases — 541 confirmed and 175 probable — and 496 recoveries — 360 confirmed and 136 probable — recorded in the state, as well as seven deaths.
Just under two-thirds of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 69.4 percent when factoring in probable figures.
Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases.
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Only Platte and Weston counties are without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state, and its death rate (1 in 82,680 residents) is second-lowest to Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (1 in 826) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Thirteen percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 16 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 49.4 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 32 percent are American Indian, 12.6 percent are Hispanic, 0.9 percent are Asian, and 1.5 percent are black. The racial identities of 8.5 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3 percent of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8 percent white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.7 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3 percent black, 1.1 percent Asian and 2.2 percent two or more races.
In 51 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. In another 12 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. Community spread has been attributed to 17 percent of the cases. In 12.6 percent of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus.
