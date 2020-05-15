Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 14 new cases, 9 new recoveries

There are now 716 cases — 541 confirmed and 175 probable — and 496 recoveries — 360 confirmed and 136 probable — recorded in the state, as well as seven deaths.

Just under two-thirds of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 69.4 percent when factoring in probable figures.

Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases.

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.