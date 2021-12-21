Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 140 new cases, 77 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 145 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 105 and the number of probable cases rising by 40, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 77 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 700 (1,199 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 82 as of Monday (down from 104 on Friday). There was no update Tuesday.
Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced Tuesday, 91 announced this month)
Total doses administered: 607,212
First vaccine doses given: 258,913
Second vaccine doses given: 230,471
Booster doses given: 86,338
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,184
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,395
Janssen doses given: 21,773
Janssen boosters given: 1,138
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 201.6 per day. That number is down 263.4 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,199. That number is down 856 from a month ago.