Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 141 new cases, 146 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 141 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 91 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The 50 probable cases are the second most added in a single day in Wyoming.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (seven), Big Horn (six), Campbell (eight), Carbon (two), Converse (seven), Crook (four), Fremont (10), Goshen (two), Laramie (17), Lincoln (five), Natrona (seven), Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater (eight), Teton (four), Uinta (two) and Weston counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case each from Niobrara and Washakie counties' totals.
One hundred forty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced, the second most in a single day here: 126 confirmed and 20 probable.
The state set a new record with 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday. Wyoming has also set highs this week for 10-day averages in new cases as well as active cases.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,088 (1,299 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 44 (up eight from Monday)
Deaths: 53 (none this week, three this month)
Total cases: 6,770 (5,751 confirmed, 1,019 probable)
Total recoveries: 5,418 (4,610 confirmed, 808 probable)
Total tests: 176,599 (105,663 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 113.3 per day. That number is up 5.8 from a day ago, up 22.4 from a week ago and up 87.4 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 130.5 per day. That number is up 9.6 from a day ago, up 26.4 from a week ago and up 99.5 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,088. That number is down 35 from a day ago, up 174 from a week ago and up 623 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,299. That number is down five from a day ago, up 230 from a week ago and up 725 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (216), Natrona (134) and Fremont (102) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (41.7%), Albany (34.5%) and Converse (33.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (12th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (ninth fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 626 (106)
- Big Horn: 74 (11)
- Campbell: 362 (38)
- Carbon: 212 (33)
- Converse: 121 (48)
- Crook: 46 (7)
- Fremont: 722 (92)
- Goshen: 104 (15)
- Hot Springs: 33 (5)
- Johnson: 31 (13)
- Laramie: 615 (193)
- Lincoln: 202 (40)
- Natrona: 577 (110)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 250 (22)
- Platte: 36 (15)
- Sheridan: 255 (91)
- Sublette: 94 (33)
- Sweetwater: 351 (20)
- Teton: 596 (33)
- Uinta: 297 (71)
- Washakie: 111 (9)
- Weston: 34 (12)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
