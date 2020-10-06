Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 141 new cases, 146 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 141 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 91 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The 50 probable cases are the second most added in a single day in Wyoming.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (seven), Big Horn (six), Campbell (eight), Carbon (two), Converse (seven), Crook (four), Fremont (10), Goshen (two), Laramie (17), Lincoln (five), Natrona (seven), Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater (eight), Teton (four), Uinta (two) and Weston counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case each from Niobrara and Washakie counties' totals.

One hundred forty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced, the second most in a single day here: 126 confirmed and 20 probable.

The state set a new record with 44 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday. Wyoming has also set highs this week for 10-day averages in new cases as well as active cases.

Numbers to know