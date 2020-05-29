Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 15 new cases, 8 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 15 on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. No new probable cases were announced.

Seven new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as was one new probable recovery.

Twelve of the newly confirmed cases come from Fremont County. The others come from Albany, Campbell and Natrona counties. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in an announcement Friday afternoon that the new patient is a woman in her 40s whose exposure is unknown. The department said community transmission was a possibility.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 891 cases — 682 confirmed and 209 probable — and 642 recoveries — 490 confirmed and 152 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 16 deaths.