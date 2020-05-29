Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 15 new cases, 8 new recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 15 on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. No new probable cases were announced.
Seven new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as was one new probable recovery.
Twelve of the newly confirmed cases come from Fremont County. The others come from Albany, Campbell and Natrona counties. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in an announcement Friday afternoon that the new patient is a woman in her 40s whose exposure is unknown. The department said community transmission was a possibility.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 891 cases — 682 confirmed and 209 probable — and 642 recoveries — 490 confirmed and 152 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 16 deaths.
More than 71.8 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 72.1 percent when factoring in probable figures.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the second lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (151 in 100,000) is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than 13 percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 18.6 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. Less than 48 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 33.7 percent are American Indian, 11.3 percent are Hispanic, 0.7 percent are Asian, and 1.2 percent are black. The racial identities of 7.9 percent of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 2.6 percent of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8 percent white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1 percent Hispanic/Latino, 2.7 percent American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3 percent black, 1.1 percent Asian and 2.2 percent two or more races.
In 51.5 percent of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.9 percent of the cases. In another 10.1 percent of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. In 10 percent of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 12.3 percent of cases are pending investigation.
Officials have cautioned that the reported numbers are low because of testing limitations, though the availability of testing has increased.
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 23 (2)
Big Horn: 4 (1)
Campbell: 18 (13)
Carbon: 9 (7)
Converse: 14 (10)
Crook: 5
Fremont: 244 (29)
Goshen: 4 (1)
Hot Springs: 8 (4)
Johnson: 14 (4)
Laramie: 122 (66)
Lincoln: 11 (4)
Natrona: 62 (14)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 2
Platte: 1
Sheridan: 12 (4)
Sublette: 1 (2)
Sweetwater: 18 (8)
Teton: 69 (31)
Uinta: 9 (3)
Washakie: 30 (5)
Weston: 1
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Fremont: 7
Washakie: 3
Laramie: 2
Carbon: 1
Johnson: 1
Natrona: 1
Teton: 1
Rate of spread
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Wednesday, there have been 21,935 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 10,850
- Commercial labs: 11,085
National cases
There have been more than 1.7 million cases nationally, with about 102,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.