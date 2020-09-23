Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 153 new cases, 47 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record high of 153 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 137 (also a record) and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (20), Campbell (16), Carbon (four), Converse (two), Crook (three), Fremont (eight), Goshen, Laramie (seven), Lincoln (16), Natrona (22), Park (four), Platte (two), Sheridan (eight), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (three), Teton (11) and Uinta (four) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Weston County's total.

Forty-seven new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 38 confirmed and nine probable.

The previous records for confirmed and total cases in a single day were 104 and 128, respectively, both of which came Sept. 16. The state also set new high marks for confirmed active cases — 696, which is 90 more than the previous high — and total active cases — 842, which is 105 more than the previous high.

The state's 10-day averages for confirmed cases (68.9 new cases per day) and total cases (82.3 new cases per day) are also the highest they have been.

Numbers to know