Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 153 new cases, 47 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record high of 153 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 137 (also a record) and the number of probable cases rising by 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (20), Campbell (16), Carbon (four), Converse (two), Crook (three), Fremont (eight), Goshen, Laramie (seven), Lincoln (16), Natrona (22), Park (four), Platte (two), Sheridan (eight), Sublette (seven), Sweetwater (three), Teton (11) and Uinta (four) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Weston County's total.
Forty-seven new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 38 confirmed and nine probable.
The previous records for confirmed and total cases in a single day were 104 and 128, respectively, both of which came Sept. 16. The state also set new high marks for confirmed active cases — 696, which is 90 more than the previous high — and total active cases — 842, which is 105 more than the previous high.
The state's 10-day averages for confirmed cases (68.9 new cases per day) and total cases (82.3 new cases per day) are also the highest they have been.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 696 (842 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 21 (same number as Tuesday)
Deaths: 50 (one this week, 13 this month)
Total cases: 5,169 (4,368 confirmed, 801 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,277 (3,622 confirmed, 655 probable)
Total tests: 149,060 (57,764 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 68.9 per day. That number is up 9.3 from a day ago, up 24.8 from a week ago and up 27 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 82.3 per day. That number is up 10.4 from a day ago, up 28.9 from a week ago and up 36.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 696. That number is up 98 from a day ago, up 245 from a week ago and up 131 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 842. That number is up 105 from a day ago, up 293 from a week ago and up 196 from a month ago.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story online failed to factor in the 16 additional probable cases announced Wednesday. The corresponding numbers have been changed to reflect those cases.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (170), Natrona (108) and Sheridan (64) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (58.8%), Converse (51.3%) and Albany (48.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fifth lowest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (21st most in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (12th fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 353 (73)
- Big Horn: 46 (6)
- Campbell: 237 (33)
- Carbon: 191 (30)
- Converse: 76 (34)
- Crook: 32 (6)
- Fremont: 607 (79)
- Goshen: 71 (10)
- Hot Springs: 32 (5)
- Johnson: 24 (6)
- Laramie: 501 (160)
- Lincoln: 129 (31)
- Natrona: 399 (86)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 196 (18)
- Platte: 17 (6)
- Sheridan: 194 (68)
- Sublette: 67 (20)
- Sweetwater: 308 (18)
- Teton: 484 (33)
- Uinta: 280 (62)
- Washakie: 104 (9)
- Weston: 19 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.