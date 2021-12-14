Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 157 new cases, 113 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 157 since Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 103 and the number of probable cases rising by 54, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 113 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 790 (844 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 108 as of Tuesday (down from 115 on Friday, no update Monday).

Deaths: 1,502 (44 announced last week, 74 announced this month)

The following vaccine numbers are as of Monday, as no update was given Tuesday.

Total doses administered: 597,388

First vaccine doses given: 257,468

Second vaccine doses given: 228,811

Booster doses given: 80,752

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,804

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 2,930

Janssen doses given: 21,619

Janssen boosters given: 1,031

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 240.7 per day. That number is down 260.9 from a month ago.

