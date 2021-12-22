Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 159 new cases, 80 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 159 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 139 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 80 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 770 (1,275 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 82 as of Monday (down from 104 on Friday). There was no update Wednesday.

Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced Tuesday, 91 announced this month)

Total doses administered: 608,815

First vaccine doses given: 259,131

Second vaccine doses given: 230,661

Booster doses given: 87,207

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,366

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,516

Janssen doses given: 21,787

Janssen boosters given: 1,147

Are we trending up or down?The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 191.7 per day. That number is down 273.4 from a month ago. The state’s number of total active cases is 1,275. That number is down 780 from a month ago.