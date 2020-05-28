Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 16 new cases, 10 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 14 on Thursday, along with two more probable cases.

Ten new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced. No new probable recoveries were added.

The new confirmed cases come from Albany, Fremont (seven), Natrona (three), Sweetwater and Washakie (two) counties.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 876 cases — 667 confirmed and 209 probable — and 634 recoveries — 483 confirmed and 151 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 15 deaths.

More than 72.4 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered; the percentage is nearly identical when factoring in probable cases.