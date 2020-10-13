Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 162 new cases, 123 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 162 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 112 and the number of probable cases rising by 50, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (16), Big Horn (three), Campbell (seven), Converse, Crook, Fremont (five), Goshen (two), Johnson, Laramie (15), Lincioln (three), Natrona (16), Park (14), Platte (six), Sheridan (six), Sweetwater (five), Teton (four), Uinta (three), Washakie and Weston (three) counties.
One hundred twenty-three new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 101 confirmed and 22 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,421 (1,726 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 46 (down five from Monday)
Deaths: 57 (three this week, seven this month)
Total cases: 7,964 (6,740 confirmed, 1,224 probable)
Total recoveries: 6,183 (5,264 confirmed, 919 probable)
Total tests: 194,996 (112,619 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 132.5 per day. That number is down 1.4 from a day ago, up 19.2 from a week ago and up 98 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 159.9 per day. That number is up 1.1 from a day ago, up 29.4 from a week ago and up 119.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,421. That number is up eight from a day ago, up 333 from a week ago and up 995 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,726. That number is up 36 from a day ago, up 427 from a week ago and up 1,190 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (224), Laramie (165) and Natrona (145) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (42.3%), Big Horn (39.8%) and Albany (28.2%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Natrona: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Campbell: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Lincoln: 2
- Park: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Albany: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
