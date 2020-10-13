Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 162 new cases, 123 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 132.5 per day. That number is down 1.4 from a day ago, up 19.2 from a week ago and up 98 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 159.9 per day. That number is up 1.1 from a day ago, up 29.4 from a week ago and up 119.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,421. That number is up eight from a day ago, up 333 from a week ago and up 995 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,726. That number is up 36 from a day ago, up 427 from a week ago and up 1,190 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (224), Laramie (165) and Natrona (145) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.