Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 18 new cases, 1 new recovery

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 18 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 18 and the number of probable cases remaining the same, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Eight of the newly confirmed cases come from Uinta County. The county began the month with nine confirmed cases and now has 56. The others are in Laramie (three), Sweetwater (two), Teton (two), Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Park counties. Albany County's number of confirmed cases dropped by one.

One new coronavirus recovery was also announced, a confirmed patient.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 1,027 cases — 811 confirmed and 216 probable — and 815 recoveries — 623 confirmed and 192 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 18 deaths.