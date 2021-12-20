Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 180 new cases, 253 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 108 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 152 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 253 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 688 (1,188 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 82 as of Monday (down from 104 on Friday).
Deaths: 1,502 (30 announced last week, 74 announced this month)
Total doses administered: 606,806
First vaccine doses given: 258,796
Second vaccine doses given: 230,402
Booster doses given: 86,137
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,176
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,388
Janssen doses given: 21,769
Janssen boosters given: 1,138
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 205 per day. That number is down 277 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,188. That number is down 867 from a month ago.