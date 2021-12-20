Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 180 new cases, 253 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 108 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 152 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 253 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 688 (1,188 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 82 as of Monday (down from 104 on Friday).

Deaths: 1,502 (30 announced last week, 74 announced this month)

Total doses administered: 606,806

First vaccine doses given: 258,796

Second vaccine doses given: 230,402

Booster doses given: 86,137

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,176

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,388

Janssen doses given: 21,769

Janssen boosters given: 1,138

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 205 per day. That number is down 277 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,188. That number is down 867 from a month ago.