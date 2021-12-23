Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 180 new cases, 92 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 180 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 151 and the number of probable cases rising by 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 92 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 854 (1,363 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 80 as of Wednesday (down from 82 on Tuesday). There was no update Thursday.

Deaths: 1,526 (24 announced this week, 91 announced this month)

Vaccine data is as of Wednesday.

Total doses administered: 608,815

First vaccine doses given: 259,131

Second vaccine doses given: 230,661

Booster doses given: 87,207

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,366

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 3,516

Janssen doses given: 21,787

Janssen boosters given: 1,147

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 179.4 per day. That number is down 285.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,363. That number is down 692 from a month ago.