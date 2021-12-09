Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 182 new cases, 120 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 182 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 130 and the number of probable cases rising by 52, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 120 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,086 (1,755 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 111 as of Thursday (down from 115 Wednesday).

Deaths: 1,472 (44 announced Tuesday spanning November and October, zero announced this month)

Total doses administered: 590,076 (Vaccine data is as of Thursday.)

First vaccine doses given: 256,563

Second vaccine doses given: 227,847

Booster doses given: 76,506

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,559

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 2,117

Janssen doses given: 21,517

Janssen boosters given: 967

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 332.7 per day. That number is down 187.44 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,755. That number is down 659 from a month ago.