Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 186 new cases, 88 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 186 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 158 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 88 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,076 (1,734 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 115 as of Tuesday (down from 120 Thursday). Hospitalization numbers were not updated Wednesday.

Deaths: 1,472 (44 announced Tuesday spanning November and October, zero announced this month)

Total doses administered: 586,038 (Vaccine data is as of Tuesday. Numbers were not updated on Wednesday)

First vaccine doses given: 255,964

Second vaccine doses given: 227,187

Booster doses given: 74,264

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,405

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 1,854

Janssen doses given: 21,430

Janssen boosters given: 934

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 340.9 per day. That number is down 288.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,734. That number is down 732 from a month ago.

