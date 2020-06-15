Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 19 new cases, 4 new recoveries

About 11% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 24% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.

The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. About half of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 31.4% percent are American Indian, 12.3% are Hispanic, 0.6% are Asian, and 1.1% are black and 0.5% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The racial identities of 6.3% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3.3% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.

In 50% of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.3% of the cases. In another 10% of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. In 9% of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 9% percent of cases are pending investigation.

Officials have cautioned that the reported numbers are low because of testing limitations, though the availability of testing has increased.