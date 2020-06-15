Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 19 new cases, 4 new recoveries

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 15 on Monday, along with four more probable cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update.
The increase includes 12 new cases in Uinta County, which has seen its numbers spike recently. The county, which has a population of about 20,000, now has the third-most confirmed cases in Wyoming.
Four new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 1,079 cases — 856 confirmed and 223 probable — and 828 recoveries — 646 confirmed and 192 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 18 deaths.
About three-quarters of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows slightly when factoring in probable figures.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the second lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska), and its death rate (2 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (146 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
About 11% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 24% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. About half of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 31.4% percent are American Indian, 12.3% are Hispanic, 0.6% are Asian, and 1.1% are black and 0.5% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The racial identities of 6.3% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3.3% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.
In 50% of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.3% of the cases. In another 10% of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. In 9% of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 9% percent of cases are pending investigation.
Officials have cautioned that the reported numbers are low because of testing limitations, though the availability of testing has increased.
On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 25 (2)
- Big Horn: 9 (2)
- Campbell: 32 (13)
- Carbon: 13 (9)
- Converse: 14 (10)
- Crook: 6
- Fremont: 276 (32)
- Goshen: 4 (1)
- Hot Springs: 9 (3)
- Johnson: 14 (4)
- Laramie: 129 (67)
- Lincoln: 11 (4)
- Natrona: 73 (14)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 5
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 15 (4)
- Sublette: 1 (2)
- Sweetwater: 32 (8)
- Teton: 74 (31)
- Uinta: 77 (11)
- Washakie: 34 (5)
- Weston: 1
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 9
- Washakie: 3
- Laramie: 2
- Carbon: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Teton: 1
Rate of spread
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Monday, there have been 32,911 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of xx from xx.
- Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 17,338
- Commercial labs: 15,573
National cases
There have been more than 2.1 million cases nationally, with about 116,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
