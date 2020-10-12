Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 191 new cases, 181 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 133.9 per day. That number is up 3.3 from a day ago, up 26.4 from a week ago and up 101.5 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 158.8 per day. That number is up six from a day ago, up 37.9 from a week ago and up 120.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,413. That number is down one from a day ago, up 290 from a week ago and up 1,009 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,690. That number is up 10 from a day ago, up 386 from a week ago and up 1,175 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (254), Laramie (158) and Fremont (144) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Big Horn (42%), Platte (34.8%) and Albany (32.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.