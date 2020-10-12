Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 191 new cases, 181 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 191 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 152 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (33), Big Horn (five), Campbell (13), Converse (three), Crook (three), Fremont (10), Goshen (two), Johnson, Laramie (nine), Lincoln (four), Natrona (23), Park (11), Platte (two), Sheridan (18), Teton (13), Uinta, and Washakie counties.
A record 181 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 153 confirmed and 28 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,413 (1,690 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 51 (down three from Friday)
Deaths: 54 (none this week, four this month)
Total cases: 7,802 (6,628 confirmed, 1,174 probable)
Total recoveries: 6,058 (5,161 confirmed, 897 probable)
Total tests: 188,406 (109,402 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 133.9 per day. That number is up 3.3 from a day ago, up 26.4 from a week ago and up 101.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 158.8 per day. That number is up six from a day ago, up 37.9 from a week ago and up 120.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,413. That number is down one from a day ago, up 290 from a week ago and up 1,009 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,690. That number is up 10 from a day ago, up 386 from a week ago and up 1,175 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (254), Laramie (158) and Fremont (144) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Big Horn (42%), Platte (34.8%) and Albany (32.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (12th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (tied for second fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (third fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 777 (121)
- Big Horn: 100 (15)
- Campbell: 440 (39)
- Carbon: 222 (34)
- Converse: 145 (51)
- Crook: 56 (9)
- Fremont: 817 (110)
- Goshen: 111 (17)
- Hot Springs: 35 (6)
- Johnson: 39 (15)
- Laramie: 725 (235)
- Lincoln: 235 (47)
- Natrona: 675 (123)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 312 (27)
- Platte: 46 (19)
- Sheridan: 317 (111)
- Sublette: 101 (32)
- Sweetwater: 373 (21)
- Teton: 642 (33)
- Uinta: 306 (75)
- Washakie: 116 (10)
- Weston: 36 (22)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Natrona: 7
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Campbell: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Park: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.