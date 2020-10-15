 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 198 new cases, 99 new recoveries
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 198 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 175 and the number of probable cases rising by 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Ninety-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 87 confirmed and 12 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,662 (2,015 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 51 (up 6 from Oct. 14)

Deaths: 57

Total cases: 8,375 (7089 confirmed, 1,286 probable)

Total recoveries: 6,360 (5427 confirmed, 933 probable)

Total tests: 193,940 (109,763 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 142.9 per day. That number is up 6.1 from a day ago, up 29.5 from a week ago and up 105.3 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 174.6 per day. That number is up 7.3 from a day ago, up 40.8 from a week ago and up 131.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 1,662. That number is up 145 from a day ago, up 452 from a week ago and up 1,272 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,015. That number is up 156 from a day ago, up 580 from a week ago and up 1,548 from a month ago.

Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)

Albany: 836 (123)

Big Horn: 105 (16)

Campbell: 480 (42)

Carbon: 229 (34)

Converse: 156 (61)

Crook: 64 (10)

Fremont: 855 (124)

Goshen: 116 (18)

Hot Springs: 35 (6)

Johnson: 43 (17)

Laramie: 812 (272)

Lincoln: 242 (53)

Natrona: 743 (137)

Niobrara: 2 (2)

Park: 354 (32)

Platte: 56 (21)

Sheridan: 340 (120)

Sublette: 101 (34)

Sweetwater: 384 (22)

Teton: 654 (33)

Uinta: 313 (75)

Washakie: 122 (10)

Weston: 47 (24)

Deaths in Wyoming by county

Fremont: 14

Natrona: 7

Washakie: 7

Laramie: 4

Sheridan: 4

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 2

Carbon: 2

Goshen: 2

Lincoln: 2

Park: 2

Sweetwater: 2

Uinta: 2

Albany: 1

Johnson: 1

Platte: 1

Sublette: 1

Teton: 1

DefinitionsProbable cases

are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.

Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.

