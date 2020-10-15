Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 198 new cases, 99 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 198 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 175 and the number of probable cases rising by 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Ninety-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 87 confirmed and 12 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,662 (2,015 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 51 (up 6 from Oct. 14)

Deaths: 57

Total cases: 8,375 (7089 confirmed, 1,286 probable)

Total recoveries: 6,360 (5427 confirmed, 933 probable)

Total tests: 193,940 (109,763 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 142.9 per day. That number is up 6.1 from a day ago, up 29.5 from a week ago and up 105.3 from a month ago.