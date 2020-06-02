Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 2 new cases, 25 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by one on Tuesday, along with one more probable case, according to the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update.

Twenty-three new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced, as were two new probable recoveries. The increase is tied for the second-highest single-day jump in confirmed recoveries.

The newly confirmed case comes from Uinta County, and the new probable case is in Fremont County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 912 cases — 701 confirmed and 211 probable — and 692 recoveries — 534 confirmed and 158 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 17 deaths.

A total of 25,843 coronavirus tests have been reported in the state.