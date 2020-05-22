Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 2 new cases, 5 new recoveries

Just under two-thirds of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 68.5 percent when factoring in probable figures.

Officials have cautioned that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases, because of testing limitations. However, testing availability has increased of late.

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 22 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Only Weston county is without a confirmed case. Wyoming has the second lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska), and its death rate (2 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (138 per 100,000) is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.