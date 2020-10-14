Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 213 new cases, 80 new recoveries

Total tests: 193,940 (109,763 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 136.8 per day. That number is up 4.3 from a day ago, up 28.2 from a week ago and up 101.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 167.3 per day. That number is up 7.4 from a day ago, up 40.7 from a week ago and up 127 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,517. That number is up 96 from a day ago, up 389 from a week ago and up 848 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,859. That number is up 133 from a day ago, up 517 from a week ago and up 1,397 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (221), Laramie (186) and Natrona (147) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.