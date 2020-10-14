Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 213 new cases, 80 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 213 on Oct. 14, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 174 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The 213 total cases are the second most announced in a single day in Wyoming.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (25), Big Horn (three), Campbell (20), Carbon (six), Converse (four), Crook, Fremont (18), Goshen (three), Johnson, Laramie (33), Lincoln (three), Natrona (20), Park (11), Platte, Sheridan (nine), Sweetwater, Teton (seven), Uinta, Washakie (four) and Weston (three) counties.
Eighty new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 78 confirmed and two probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,517 (1,859 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 45 (down one from Tuesday)
Deaths: 57 (three reported this week, seven this month)
Total cases: 8,177 (6,914 confirmed, 1,263 probable)
Total recoveries: 6,261 (5,340 confirmed, 921 probable)
Total tests: 193,940 (109,763 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 136.8 per day. That number is up 4.3 from a day ago, up 28.2 from a week ago and up 101.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 167.3 per day. That number is up 7.4 from a day ago, up 40.7 from a week ago and up 127 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,517. That number is up 96 from a day ago, up 389 from a week ago and up 848 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,859. That number is up 133 from a day ago, up 517 from a week ago and up 1,397 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (221), Laramie (186) and Natrona (147) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Big Horn (38.7%), Platte (37.7%) and Crook (27.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (ninth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (10th fewest in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 818 (124)
- Big Horn: 106 (16)
- Campbell: 467 (43)
- Carbon: 228 (34)
- Converse: 150 (59)
- Crook: 58 (10)
- Fremont: 840 (124)
- Goshen: 116 (17)
- Hot Springs: 35 (6)
- Johnson: 41 (16)
- Laramie: 773 (264)
- Lincoln: 241 (53)
- Natrona: 711 (129)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 337 (32)
- Platte: 53 (21)
- Sheridan: 332 (115)
- Sublette: 101 (32)
- Sweetwater: 379 (23)
- Teton: 653 (33)
- Uinta: 310 (75)
- Washakie: 121 (11)
- Weston: 42 (24)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Natrona: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Campbell: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Lincoln: 2
- Park: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Albany: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
