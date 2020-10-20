Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 215 new cases, 148 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 215 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 146 and the number of probable cases rising by 69, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
As of Tuesday, there were 1,711 more active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming than there was one month ago.
The state also announced 148 new coronavirus recoveries: 125 confirmed and 23 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,080 (2,521 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 72 (down one from Monday)
Deaths: 61 (4 this week, 11 this month)
Total cases: 9,526 (8,070 confirmed, 1,456 probable)
Total recoveries: 6,944 ( 5,929 confirmed, 1,015 probable)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 173.2 per day. That number is up 3.4 from a day ago, up 40.7 from a week ago and up 116.7 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 207.1 per day. That number is up 9.5 from a day ago, up 47.2 from a week ago and up 139.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 2,080. That number is up 17 from a day ago, up 659 from a week ago and up 1,490 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,521. That number is up 63 from a day ago, up 795 from a week ago and up 1,810 from a month ago.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 988 (132)
- Big Horn: 145 (18)
- Campbell: 576 (55)
- Carbon: 241 (34)
- Converse: 173 (70)
- Crook: 73 (10)
- Fremont: 913 (130)
- Goshen: 117 (18)
- Hot Springs: 37 (8)
- Johnson: 50 (22)
- Laramie: 900 (288)
- Lincoln: 253 (54)
- Natrona: 882 (158)
- Niobrara: 3 (2)
- Park: 403 (40)
- Platte: 62 (24)
- Sheridan: 400 (117)
- Sublette: 108 (37)
- Sweetwater: 401 (21)
- Teton: 678 (33)
- Uinta: 324 (79)
- Washakie: 125 (10)
- Weston: 72 (27)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Natrona: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Campbell: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Lincoln: 2
- Park: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Albany: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
