Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 22 new cases, 45 new recoveries

A week ago, we were averaging 10.4 more confirmed cases and 10.2 more total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 15.4 more confirmed cases and 17 more total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (36), Fremont (36) and Teton (31) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Weston (38.5%), Goshen (31.4%) and Campbell (21.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (11th fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths: second fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)

Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)