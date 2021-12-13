Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 237 new cases, 474 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 237 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 177 and the number of probable cases rising by 60, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 474 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 790 (1,351 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 115 as of Friday (up from 110 on Thursday, no update Monday).

Deaths: 1,472 (44 announced last week, 44 announced this month)

Total doses administered: 597,388

First vaccine doses given: 257,468

Second vaccine doses given: 228,811

Booster doses given: 80,752

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,804

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 2,930

Janssen doses given: 21,619

Janssen boosters given: 1,031

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 273.8 per day. That number is down 248.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 1,351.

That number is down 1,181 from a month ago.