Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 24 new cases, 22 new recoveries

As of Monday, there have been 38,300 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 2,072 from Friday: 19,324 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 18,976 reported by other labs.

More than three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 76% when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (213 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Eleven percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 22.8% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.