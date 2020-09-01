Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 24 new cases, 25 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 24 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 18 and the number of probable cases rising by six, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn, Campbell (three), Laramie (four), Natrona (two), Park (three), Sheridan and Uinta (two) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Fremont County's total.
Twenty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 23 confirmed and two probable. Four coronavirus deaths were announced Tuesday, tied for the most in a single day in Wyoming.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 525 (619 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 13 (down three from Monday)
Deaths: 41 (four this week, four this month)
Total cases: 3,866 (3,282 confirmed, 584 probable)
Total recoveries: 3,206 (2,716 confirmed, 490 probable)
Total tests: 108,187 (43,073 from state lab, 65,114 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average is 27.3 confirmed cases and 32.3 total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging 8.6 more confirmed cases and 8.4 more total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 16 more confirmed cases and 15.8 more total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Campbell (34), Fremont (34) and Laramie (33) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Weston (38.5%), Goshen (31.4%) and Campbell (20.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (11th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist. (The Times' figure Tuesday did not yet include the four Wyoming deaths announced Tuesday afternoon.)
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 123 (18)
- Big Horn: 40 (4)
- Campbell: 169 (27)
- Carbon: 165 (26)
- Converse: 31 (13)
- Crook: 14
- Fremont: 536 (69)
- Goshen: 51 (10)
- Hot Springs: 25 (4)
- Johnson: 22 (5)
- Laramie: 426 (146)
- Lincoln: 86 (28)
- Natrona: 248 (45)
- Niobrara: 1 (2)
- Park: 154 (13)
- Platte: 6 (1)
- Sheridan: 104 (46)
- Sublette: 39 (9)
- Sweetwater: 284 (18)
- Teton: 396 (34)
- Uinta: 249 (52)
- Washakie: 100 (8)
- Weston: 13 (6)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 3
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Carbon: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Park: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the number of cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
