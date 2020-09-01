Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 24 new cases, 25 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 3,206 (2,716 confirmed, 490 probable)

Total tests: 108,187 (43,073 from state lab, 65,114 from commercial labs)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average is 27.3 confirmed cases and 32.3 total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging 8.6 more confirmed cases and 8.4 more total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 16 more confirmed cases and 15.8 more total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Campbell (34), Fremont (34) and Laramie (33) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Weston (38.5%), Goshen (31.4%) and Campbell (20.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)