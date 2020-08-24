Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 24 new cases, 31 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 24 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 22 and the number of probable cases rising by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell (two), Carbon, Crook, Fremont (two), Goshen (two), Hot Springs, Laramie (four), Lincoln, Natrona (five) and Sheridan (two) counties. One confirmed case was subtracted from Teton County's total.
Thirty-one new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 30 confirmed and one probable.
There are 20 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Wyoming, tied for the most since the state's high point of 23 hospitalized patients April 20-21.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 557 (639 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 20 (up two from Friday)
Deaths: 37 (none this week, 11 this month)
Total cases: 3,603 (3,068 confirmed, 535 probable)
Total recoveries: 2,927 (2,474 confirmed, 453 probable)
Total tests: 95,016 (44,812 from state lab, 50,204 from commercial labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average is 37.4 confirmed cases and 42 total cases per day.
A week ago, we were averaging 3.5 fewer confirmed cases and 8.9 fewer total cases per day.
A month ago, we were averaging 1.7 more confirmed cases and 3.4 more total cases per day.
Where are the cases coming from?
Carbon (76), Fremont (51) and Sheridan (33) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (47.8%), Weston (44.4%) and Sheridan (35.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (16th in the last seven days)
Deaths: second fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: third fewest (23rd most in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 113 (14)
- Big Horn: 35 (4)
- Campbell: 138 (26)
- Carbon: 159 (26)
- Converse: 26 (10)
- Crook: 14
- Fremont: 506 (68)
- Goshen: 40 (6)
- Hot Springs: 24 (4)
- Johnson: 22 (5)
- Laramie: 401 (144)
- Lincoln: 82 (26)
- Natrona: 233 (40)
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 145 (13)
- Platte: 6 (1)
- Sheridan: 92 (29)
- Sublette: 39 (9)
- Sweetwater: 274 (16)
- Teton: 374 (34)
- Uinta: 235 (48)
- Washakie: 100 (8)
- Weston: 9 (3)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 13
- Washakie: 5
- Laramie: 3
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Big Horn: 1
- Campbell: 1
- Carbon: 1
- Goshen: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Natrona: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sheridan: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Active cases are determined by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the number of cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.