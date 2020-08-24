Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 24 new cases, 31 new recoveries

Total tests: 95,016 (44,812 from state lab, 50,204 from commercial labs)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average is 37.4 confirmed cases and 42 total cases per day.

A week ago, we were averaging 3.5 fewer confirmed cases and 8.9 fewer total cases per day.

A month ago, we were averaging 1.7 more confirmed cases and 3.4 more total cases per day.

Where are the cases coming from?

Carbon (76), Fremont (51) and Sheridan (33) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Carbon (47.8%), Weston (44.4%) and Sheridan (35.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

How do we compare nationally?

Total cases: second fewest (fourth fewest in the last seven days)

Cases per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (16th in the last seven days)