Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 243 new cases, 129 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 243 on Friday — the most so far in a single day. The number of confirmed cases rising by 195 — also a single-day record — and the number of probable cases rising by 48, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The state's ongoing surge continues to worsen. Additionally, Wyoming set new records for its number of active coronavirus cases (both confirmed and total) and its 10-day average in case increases (both confirmed and total).
The number of hospitalized patients is two below the record set Thursday.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (37), Big Horn (six), Campbell (14), Carbon (four), Converse (four), Crook (three), Fremont (15), Johnson, Laramie (21), Lincoln (six), Natrona (31), Park (15), Platte (four), Sheridan (13), Sweetwater (nine), Teton (11) and Uinta counties.
One hundred twenty-nine new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 116 confirmed and 13 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,289 (1,549 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 54 (down two from Thursday)
Deaths: 54 (one this week, four this month)
Total cases: 7,335 (6,226 confirmed, 1,109 probable)
Total recoveries: 5,732 (4,883 confirmed, 849 probable)
Total tests: 188,406 (109,402 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 127.8 per day. That number is up 14.4 from a day ago, up 22 from a week ago and up 100.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 151.4 per day. That number is up 17.6 from a day ago, up 31.6 from a week ago and up 118.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,289. That number is up 79 from a day ago, up 277 from a week ago and up 785 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,549. That number is up 114 from a day ago, up 377 from a week ago and up 924 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (225), Natrona (143) and Laramie (138) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Platte (46.5%), Big Horn (36.9%) and Albany (32.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Natrona: 7
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Campbell: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Park: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
