Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 243 new cases, 129 new recoveries

Total cases: 7,335 (6,226 confirmed, 1,109 probable)

Total recoveries: 5,732 (4,883 confirmed, 849 probable)

Total tests: 188,406 (109,402 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 127.8 per day. That number is up 14.4 from a day ago, up 22 from a week ago and up 100.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 151.4 per day. That number is up 17.6 from a day ago, up 31.6 from a week ago and up 118.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,289. That number is up 79 from a day ago, up 277 from a week ago and up 785 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,549. That number is up 114 from a day ago, up 377 from a week ago and up 924 from a month ago.