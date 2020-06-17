Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 25 new cases, 10 new recoveries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 25 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 18 and the number of probable cases rising by seven, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

The newly confirmed cases come from Uinta (seven), Fremont (four), Sweetwater (three), Teton (two), Johnson and Park counties.

Ten new coronavirus recoveries were also announced, all confirmed.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

There are now 1,114 cases — 884 confirmed and 230 probable — and 862 recoveries — 667 confirmed and 195 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 18 deaths.