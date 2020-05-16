Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 25 new cases, 2 new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming rose by 18 on Saturday, along with seven more probable cases.

The new confirmed cases come from Albany, Carbon, Fremont (five), Hot Springs, Laramie (three), Natrona (three), Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties. The new probable cases come from Carbon (five), Fremont and Hot Springs (two) counties. One probable case was removed from Washakie County's total.

Two new confirmed coronavirus recoveries were also announced. No probable recoveries were reported.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The new Natrona County cases were announced earlier Saturday afternoon by the county's health department. After going three weeks without a confirmed case, Natrona County has had five newly confirmed cases in the last four days.