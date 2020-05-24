Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 25 new cases on Sunday, 19 more recoveries

Officials caution that the reported numbers are low, even with the addition of probable cases.

On April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health began restricting testing to six priority categories; potential patients who don’t fall in one of those categories had to be tested by private laboratories. However, the department announced April 23 that it would be able to resume testing patients outside of those six categories, although priority patients’ samples remain at the front of the line.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 22 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Only Weston County is without confirmed cases. Wyoming has the second lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state, and its death rate is fourth-lowest to Alaska, Hawaii and Montana, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 13 percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 17 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.