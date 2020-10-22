Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 271 new cases, 150 new recoveries

Wyoming surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The record benchmark comes as cases continue to surge statewide.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 271, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 232 and the number of probable cases rising by 39, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
One hundred fifty new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 127 confirmed and 23 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,311 (2,831 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 81 (up 3 from Wednesday)
Deaths: 68 (11 this week, 18 this month)
Total cases: 10,119 (8,537 confirmed, 1,582 probable)
Total recoveries: 7,220 (6,158 confirmed, 1,062 probable)
Total tests: 219,358 (120,127 people have been tested as of Wednesday)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 190.9 per day. That number is up 8 from a day ago, up 48 from a week ago and up 131.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 231.7 per day. That number is up 8 from a day ago, up 57.1 from a week ago and up 159.8 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 2,311 . That number is up 98 from a day ago, up 706 from a week ago and up 1,713 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,831. That number is up 114 from a day ago, up 816 from a week ago and up 2,094 from a month ago.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 1,029 (138)
- Big Horn: 169 (20)
- Campbell: 641 (60)
- Carbon: 261 (34)
- Converse: 182 (93)
- Crook: 81 (10)
- Fremont: 1,012 (138)
- Goshen: 128 (18)
- Hot Springs: 37 (9)
- Johnson: 55 (22)
- Laramie: 984 (324)
- Lincoln: 264 (57)
- Natrona: 949 (187)
- Niobrara: 3 (4)
- Park: 455 (49)
- Platte: 71 (42)
- Sheridan: 441 (157)
- Sublette: 115 (42)
- Sweetwater: 421 (22)
- Teton: 693 (34)
- Uinta: 330 (80)
- Washakie: 131 (12)
- Weston: 85 (30)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 15
- Natrona: 8
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 5
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Campbell: 3
- Carbon: 2
- Goshen: 3
- Lincoln: 2
- Park: 3
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 3
- Albany: 3
- Johnson: 2
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
