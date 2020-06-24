Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 28 new cases, 13 new recoveries

As of Wednesday, there have been 40,154 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 1,854 from Monday: 19,846 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 20,308 reported by other labs.

Just under three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 75.5% when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (217 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 11% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 23.9% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.