Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 28 new cases, 13 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 28 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 24 and the number of probable cases rising by four, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
The state has now confirmed over 1,000 coronavirus cases.
The newly confirmed cases come from Albany (two), Campbell (four), Fremont, Laramie, Natrona (four), Park, Sweetwater (seven) and Uinta (four) counties.
Thirteen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 12 confirmed and one probable.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 1,279 cases — 1,016 confirmed and 263 probable — and 966 recoveries — 759 confirmed and 207 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 20 deaths. Five of the state’s nine single-day increases of 25 or more total cases have come in the last eight days.
As of Wednesday, there have been 40,154 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 1,854 from Monday: 19,846 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 20,308 reported by other labs.
Just under three-fourths of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 75.5% when factoring in probable figures.
Patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (217 in 100,000) is seventh-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than 11% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 23.9% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 52% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 29.1% are American Indian, 13.3% are Hispanic, 1.1% are Black, 0.7% are Asian, and 0.4% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander The racial identities of 6% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 3.7% of confirmed cases identified as other races.
According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% Black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.
In 50.3% of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.4% of the cases. In another 10.7% of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. The Health Department attributes 5.3% of cases to communal living. In 8.9% of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t how the person was exposed to the virus, and 10.2% of cases are pending investigation.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 29 (2)
Big Horn: 9 (2)
Campbell: 41 (13)
Carbon: 13 (9)
Converse: 15 (10)
Crook: 7
Fremont: 301 (39)
Goshen: 4 (1)
Hot Springs: 9 (3)
Johnson: 15 (4)
Laramie: 140 (79)
Lincoln: 11 (4)
Natrona: 87 (15)
Niobrara: 1 (1)
Park: 16 (1)
Platte: 2
Sheridan: 15 (4)
Sublette: 3 (2)
Sweetwater: 57 (8)
Teton: 82 (31)
Uinta: 124 (33)
Washakie: 34 (5)
Weston: 1
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Fremont: 9
Washakie: 5
Laramie: 2
Carbon: 1
Johnson: 1
Natrona: 1
Teton: 1
National cases
There have been more than 2.3 million cases nationally, with about 121,000 deaths, according to the New York Times’ running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department’s tips
Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
Follow current public health orders.
Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
