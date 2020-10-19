Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 286 new cases, 169 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 286 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 251 and the number of probable cases rising by 35, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Cases continue to surge in Wyoming, with 251 breaking the record for the most confirmed cases announced in a single day.
The state also announced 169 new coronavirus recoveries: 153 confirmed and 16 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,063 (2,458 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 73 (up six from Sunday)
Deaths: 57 (0 this week, 7 this month)
Total cases: 9,311 (7,924 confirmed, 1,387 probable)
Total recoveries: 6,796 ( 5,804 confirmed, 992 probable)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 169.8 per day. That number is up 5.6 from a day ago, up 35.9 from a week ago and up 117.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 197.6 per day. That number is up 4.3 from a day ago, up 38.8 from a week ago and up 134.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 2,063. That number is up 98 from a day ago, up 650 from a week ago and up 1,542 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 2,458. That number is up 117 from a day ago, up 768 from a week ago and up 1,909 from a month ago.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 988 (132)
- Big Horn: 145 (18)
- Campbell: 576 (55)
- Carbon: 241 (34)
- Converse: 173 (70)
- Crook: 73 (10)
- Fremont: 913 (130)
- Goshen: 117 (18)
- Hot Springs: 37 (8)
- Johnson: 50 (22)
- Laramie: 900 (288)
- Lincoln: 253 (54)
- Natrona: 882 (158)
- Niobrara: 3 (2)
- Park: 403 (40)
- Platte: 62 (24)
- Sheridan: 400 (117)
- Sublette: 108 (37)
- Sweetwater: 401 (21)
- Teton: 678 (33)
- Uinta: 324 (79)
- Washakie: 125 (10)
- Weston: 72 (27)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Natrona: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Laramie: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Campbell: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Lincoln: 2
- Park: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Albany: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.