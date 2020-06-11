Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 29 new cases, 10 new recoveries

As of Thursday, there have been 31,388 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming, an increase of 593 from Wednesday: 15,815 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 15,815 from commercial labs.

Less than 79 percent of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 80.7 percent when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming and Montana have the third fewest recorded numbers of coronavirus deaths (Alaska and Hawaii have the fewest), and Wyoming's death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (169 in 100,000) is sixth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 12 percent of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 23 percent of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.