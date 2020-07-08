Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 29 new cases, 17 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 29 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 26 and the number of probable cases rising by three, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Seventeen new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 12 confirmed and five probable. There have now been more than 1,000 confirmed recoveries in Wyoming.
New confirmed cases were reported in 11 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Those included Park (5), Laramie (4), Fremont (3), Teton (3), Albany (2), Sweetwater (2), Uinta (2) and Washakie (2). Big Horn, Natrona and Goshen counties each reported one new case.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are now 1,740 cases — 1,404 confirmed and 336 probable — and 1,291 recoveries — 1,023 confirmed and 268 probable — recorded in the state, as well as 21 deaths.
As of Wednesday, there have been 53,364 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 27,083 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 26,017 reported by other labs. A total of 38,577 Wyoming residents have been tested.
Less than 74% of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 74.5% when factoring in probable figures.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (289 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Less than 9% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 28.3% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.
The virus has disproportionately affected people of color throughout the United States, a trend that is also reflected in Wyoming’s data. More than 56.6% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are white, 23.1% are American Indian, 15.1% are Hispanic, 1.3% are Black, 0.6% are Asian, and 0.4% are Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. The racial identities of 4.8% of confirmed cases in Wyoming are not known, and 4.3% of confirmed cases identified as other races. According to 2019 census estimates, Wyoming’s population is 83.8% white (not Hispanic/Latino), 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 2.7% American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.3% Black, 1.1% Asian and 2.2% two or more races.
In 50.1% of the cases, the patient came in contact with a known case. Community spread has been attributed to 18.9% of the cases. In another 10.3% of the cases, the patient had traveled either domestically or internationally. The Health Department attributes 3.8% of cases to communal living. In 8% of Wyoming’s cases, health officials don’t know how the person was exposed to the virus, and 11.6% of cases are pending investigation.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.