Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 29 new cases, 17 new recoveries

As of Wednesday, there have been 53,364 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming: 27,083 from the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and 26,017 reported by other labs. A total of 38,577 Wyoming residents have been tested.

Less than 74% of confirmed patients have fully recovered, a number that grows to 74.5% when factoring in probable figures.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in all 23 of Wyoming’s counties. Wyoming has the third lowest recorded number of coronavirus deaths of any state (Alaska and Hawaii), and its death rate (3 per 100,000 residents) is fourth-lowest to Montana, Alaska and Hawaii, according to the New York Times. The state’s infection rate (289 in 100,000) is eighth-lowest among states, also according to the Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.

Less than 9% of Wyoming’s cases required a hospital stay. In 28.3% of the cases, health officials don’t know if the patient was hospitalized.